Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 291,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,523,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.45. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

