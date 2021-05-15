Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $14.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $264.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

