Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 958 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $282.25 and a 1 year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

