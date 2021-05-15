Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 965 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $990,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.79 and a 200-day moving average of $199.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $141.19 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.