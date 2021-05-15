Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.43

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $5.68. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Konica Minolta Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

