Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,832. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.