Krios (GIG) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Krios has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $119.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000921 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00168798 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,692.21 or 0.03574405 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Krios

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.