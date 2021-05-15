Kryll Hits Market Capitalization of $13.23 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Kryll has a total market cap of $13.23 million and $167,615.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00087755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.46 or 0.01107381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00065251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00113521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060913 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,988,781 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

