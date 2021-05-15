K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.47

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €8.47 ($9.96) and traded as high as €10.55 ($12.41). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €10.10 ($11.88), with a volume of 1,497,233 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.47.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:SDF)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

