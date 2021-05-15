Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

