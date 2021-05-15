Kusama Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $663.60 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. Kusama has a total market cap of $4.56 billion and approximately $663.60 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kusama has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $537.77 or 0.01140368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00093696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.44 or 0.00531065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.13 or 0.00235657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005150 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.09 or 0.01221614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00037735 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

