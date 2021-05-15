Kylin (KYL) Price Up 20.2% Over Last Week

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Kylin coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $84.54 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00087908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $537.25 or 0.01111090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00065009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00113999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060717 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (KYL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,738,284 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

