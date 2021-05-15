L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Boosted by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.4% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $217.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.13 and a 200-day moving average of $192.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

