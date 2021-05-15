La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LZB shares. TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LZB opened at $43.69 on Friday. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

