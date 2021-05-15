LABS Group (LABS) Trading 28.6% Lower This Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $17.66 million and $1.62 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00094936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.25 or 0.00531231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00233979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005164 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $562.26 or 0.01179428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.25 or 0.01219273 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

