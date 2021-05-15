Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Lam Research has increased its dividend payment by 164.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lam Research to earn $24.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $602.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $624.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.26. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $248.81 and a twelve month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

