Lambda Price Reaches $0.0626 on Top Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $93.29 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00088252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $528.27 or 0.01107511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00114268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00061460 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,135,555 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.