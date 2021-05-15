Lamden Hits Market Capitalization of $12.94 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and $99,715.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00021681 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

