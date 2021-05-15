Landbox Hits Market Cap of $11.71 Million (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $11.71 million and $82,458.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00095786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.00573416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00239053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $589.97 or 0.01201571 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.56 or 0.01204818 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

