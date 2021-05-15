Landbox (LAND) Tops One Day Volume of $102,278.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Landbox coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $11.67 million and $102,278.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00091349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.35 or 0.00534788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.42 or 0.00233614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.42 or 0.01160406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.22 or 0.01220253 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

