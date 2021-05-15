Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $17.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $17.57 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $69.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.55 million to $70.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.83 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMRK. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LMRK stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 444,417 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

