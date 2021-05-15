Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is Towerview LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Towerview LLC decreased its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,000 shares during the period. Lands’ End comprises 4.4% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Lands’ End worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,569 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $731.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $538.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

