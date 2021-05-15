Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.99.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

