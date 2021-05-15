Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lazard by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,742,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

