LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCII. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NYSE:LCII opened at $142.72 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $1,897,763 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,222 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,455,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

