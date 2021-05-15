Leadcoin (LDC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $281.00

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Leadcoin has a market cap of $214,673.48 and approximately $281.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Leadcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00088362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.25 or 0.01114896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00113662 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060649 BTC.

Leadcoin Profile

Leadcoin (LDC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.​​The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!​ “

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

