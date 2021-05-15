Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Leap Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,148. Leap Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $93.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

