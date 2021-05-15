Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Lear worth $33,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $186.20 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

