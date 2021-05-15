Lendefi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,121.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $15,121.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.00514314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00232984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005097 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.13 or 0.01158396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $585.58 or 0.01211033 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,577,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

