Levolution Hits 24 Hour Volume of $88,306.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Levolution has traded down 15% against the dollar. Levolution has a market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $88,306.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00088001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.94 or 0.01107884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00065073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00113861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,944,133 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

