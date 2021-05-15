LGL Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LGL Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after buying an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.79 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.