LGL Partners LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LGL Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $326.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.76 and its 200-day moving average is $318.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $218.33 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

