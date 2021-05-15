LGL Partners LLC Purchases 891 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LGL Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 79,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 93,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 166.4% during the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $855,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $412.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $282.25 and a 12-month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

