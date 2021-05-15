LGL Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LGL Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 10.1% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.23 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

