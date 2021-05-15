LHT 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $25.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $233,116.65 and approximately $25.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008277 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

