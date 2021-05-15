Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Reaches $4.00 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $4.00 or 0.00008292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $98.14 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00095397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.44 or 0.00525452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.00233500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005111 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.47 or 0.01162015 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.65 or 0.01203852 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

