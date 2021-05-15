Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to report sales of $173.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $170.05 million. Life Storage posted sales of $147.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $694.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.84 million to $701.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $739.93 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $767.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

LSI opened at $95.89 on Friday. Life Storage has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 58.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 52.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 41.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 166,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Life Storage by 31.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 60,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

