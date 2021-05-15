Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 83,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.