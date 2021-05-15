Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.79 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.79 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00004714 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.00 or 0.00638008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

