Lightstreams (PHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $3,887.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00088250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $543.19 or 0.01118126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00065008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00114039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,165,008 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

