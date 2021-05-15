Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Raised by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 281.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 3.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of LIN opened at $301.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $177.92 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.57.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

