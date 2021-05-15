Linear Price Tops $0.0758 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $273.57 million and approximately $32.25 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00088825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.96 or 0.01122698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00065587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00114157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00060874 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,608,336,603 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.