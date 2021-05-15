LinkEye Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.02 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $510,488.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00093608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $253.73 or 0.00532786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.68 or 0.00234509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005133 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.29 or 0.01153434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.90 or 0.01228204 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

