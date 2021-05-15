LiquidApps Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.87 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $28.87 million and approximately $23,661.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049188 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

