Liquidity Network Price Hits $0.0229 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 87.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $4,405.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 45% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.00527794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00234179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005021 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.34 or 0.01174208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.96 or 0.01208658 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars.

