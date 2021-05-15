Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Reaches $13.98 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.26 or 0.00035530 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $13.98 million and $745,373.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00096169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.16 or 0.00545877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00235949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.10 or 0.01204501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.93 or 0.01220625 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 809,828 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars.

