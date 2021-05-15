Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 21% This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Lisk has a market cap of $836.63 million and $69.71 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $6.53 or 0.00013857 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00065823 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00042173 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002898 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,984,539 coins and its circulating supply is 128,054,271 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

