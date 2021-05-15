Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $57,273.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $45.99 million and approximately $57,273.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $751.42 or 0.01525537 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003750 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,588.75 or 0.98644543 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 723,417,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.