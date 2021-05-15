Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Reaches $98,507.70

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $98,507.70 and approximately $85.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,606.92 or 0.99583533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00053238 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00228690 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000890 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004488 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

