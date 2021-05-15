Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.56% of Lithia Motors worth $58,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAD. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.42.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $369.38 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.